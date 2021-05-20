BLT pasta salad

1 12-ounce package bacon

1 16-ounce box fusilli or curly pasta

1 c. mayonnaise

3/4 c. whole milk

1 1-ounce packet ranch seasoning mix

Juice of one lemon

1/4 c. grated parmesan cheese

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

2 c. thinly sliced romaine lettuce

1/2 c. chopped red onion

1/4 c. chopped fresh herbs, such as dill and/or parsley

Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat, turning as needed, until the fat has rendered and the bacon is golden and crispy, 8 to 10 minutes total. (You may need to cook the bacon in two batches, draining the rendered fat from the skillet between batches.) Let the bacon cool to room temperature, then crumble up into bite-sized pieces.

Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain, rinse with cold water, and let cool.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, milk, ranch seasoning, lemon juice, parmesan cheese and black pepper. Add the pasta, tomatoes, lettuce, onion, herbs and half of the crumbled bacon to the bowl with the dressing. Gently fold together to coat. Top with remaining bacon and serve.