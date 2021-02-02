Blue Cheese, Walnut, and Pear Pizza

1 pre-baked pizza crust

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 sprigs fresh rosemary, chopped

¼ cup white wine vinegar

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup crumbled blue cheese

salt and pepper to taste

⅓ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

2 pears – peeled, cored and sliced

¼ cup toasted walnut pieces

Preheat an oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

Place the pizza crust on a pizza pan.

Bake in the preheated oven until just crisp, about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine the garlic, Dijon mustard, rosemary, and vinegar in a food processor or blender.

Turn on, and drizzle in the olive oil slowly until the dressing has thickened.

Quickly pulse in 1/4 cup of blue cheese; season to taste with salt and pepper.

Spread the vinaigrette over the pizza crust.

Sprinkle 1/4 cup of blue cheese evenly over the crust, followed by the mozzarella cheese.

Arrange the sliced pears over the cheese, and sprinkle with the toasted walnuts.

Bake in the preheated oven until the cheese has melted and is bubbly, 7 to 10 minutes.

Let cool slightly before cutting into slices.