Blueberry Banana Bread
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup white sugar
- ½ cup butter, softened
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 ripe bananas, mashed
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 3 mini loaf pans.
- Mix flour, baking soda, and salt together in a medium bowl.
- Beat sugar and butter with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light in color and fluffy.
- Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in vanilla extract; beat in mashed bananas.
- Add flour mixture a little at a time, beating until just combined into a thick batter. Fold in blueberries until evenly distributed.
- Pour batter into the prepared loaf pans.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes, then transfer loaves to cool completely on a wire rack.
Trending - Recipes