Blueberry Banana Bread

Recipes |

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • ½ cup butter, softened
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 ripe bananas, mashed
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 3 mini loaf pans.
  2. Mix flour, baking soda, and salt together in a medium bowl.
  3. Beat sugar and butter with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light in color and fluffy.
  4. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in vanilla extract; beat in mashed bananas.
  5. Add flour mixture a little at a time, beating until just combined into a thick batter. Fold in blueberries until evenly distributed.
  6. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pans.
  7. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes, then transfer loaves to cool completely on a wire rack.
Recipes
