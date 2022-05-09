Blueberry Lemon Cake
1/4 cup butter, cubed
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, divided
2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
1 package (9 ounces) yellow cake mix
Whipped cream, optional
Preheat oven to 350°. In a small saucepan, melt butter; stir in sugar until dissolved. Add 1 teaspoon lemon zest. Pour into a greased 8-in. square baking dish. Arrange blueberries in a single layer over top; set aside.
Prepare cake batter according to package directions. Stir in the remaining lemon zest. Carefully pour over blueberries.
Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of cake comes out clean, 30-35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Serve with whipped cream if desired.
