Blueberry-Lemon Dessert Pizza

1 package lemon cake mix (regular size)

1-1/4 cups quick-cooking oats, divided

8 tablespoons butter, softened, divided

1 large egg, room temperature, lightly beaten

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup sliced almonds

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup lemon curd

1 can (21 ounces) blueberry pie filling

Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat cake mix, 1 cup oats and 6 tablespoons butter on low speed until coarse crumbs form. Reserve 1 cup mixture for topping. To remaining mixture, beat in egg. Press dough onto an ungreased 12-in. pizza pan; pinch edges to form a rim. Bake for 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, to reserved topping, add sugar, remaining 1/4 cup oats and 2 tablespoons butter. Stir in almonds. In another bowl, beat cream cheese and lemon curd until smooth. Spread par-baked crust with cream cheese mixture. Gently spoon pie filling over top. Sprinkle with almond mixture. Bake until topping is lightly browned, 20-25 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack. Refrigerate at least 4 hours before serving. Refrigerate leftovers.