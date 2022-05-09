Blueberry Lemon Trifle
3 cups fresh blueberries, divided
2 cans (15-3/4 ounces each) lemon pie filling
2 cups lemon yogurt
1 prepared angel food cake (8 to 10 ounces), cut into 1-inch cubes
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
Optional: Lemon slices and fresh mint
Set aside 1/4 cup blueberries for garnish. In a large bowl, combine pie filling and yogurt.
In a 3-1/2-qt. serving or trifle bowl, layer a third of the cake cubes, lemon mixture and blueberries. Repeat layers twice. Top with whipped topping. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Garnish with reserved blueberries and, if desired, lemon and mint.
