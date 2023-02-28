 Blueberry Muffins | TheFencePost.com
Blueberry Muffins

Muffins:

  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup white sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ⅓ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 egg
  • ⅓ cup milk, or more as needed
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries

Crumb Topping:

  • ½ cup white sugar
  • ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup butter, cubed
  • 1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
  2. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease 8 muffin cups or line with paper liners.
  3. For the muffins: Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl.
  4. Pour oil into a small liquid measuring cup. Add egg and enough milk to reach the 1-cup mark; stir until combined. Pour into flour mixture and mix just until batter is combined. Fold in blueberries; set batter aside.
  5. For the crumb topping: Combine sugar, flour, butter, and cinnamon in a small bowl. Mix with a fork until crumbly.
  6. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling right to the top. Sprinkle with crumb topping.
  7. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.
