Blueberry Zucchini Muffins
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
½ cup white sugar
¼ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup milk
1 egg
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup shredded zucchini
½ cup fresh blueberries
½ cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper liners.
Combine flour, white sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt together in a bowl.
Whisk olive oil, milk, egg, and vanilla extract in a separate bowl until smooth; stir into flour mixture until batter is just moistened.
Fold zucchini, blueberries, and pecans into batter.
Fill prepared muffin cups 2/3 full with batter.
Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.
