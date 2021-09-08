Blueberry Zucchini Muffins

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup white sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup milk

1 egg

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup shredded zucchini

½ cup fresh blueberries

½ cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper liners.

Combine flour, white sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt together in a bowl.

Whisk olive oil, milk, egg, and vanilla extract in a separate bowl until smooth; stir into flour mixture until batter is just moistened.

Fold zucchini, blueberries, and pecans into batter.

Fill prepared muffin cups 2/3 full with batter.

Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.