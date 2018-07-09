Bouillabaisse | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1/2 pound mussels

1/2 pound medium-sized shrimp

1/2 pound halibut or cod fillets

1 tsp. virgin olive oil

2 shallots, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 c. canned Italian plum tomatoes

2 c. clam juice or fish stock

1/2 c. dry white wine

1/2 tsp. dried leaf basil

1/4 tsp. dried leaf thyme

1/4 tsp. hot pepper flakes

Scrub mussels well to rid them of beards and sand; discard any open ones.

Peel and de-vein shrimp and cut halibut into bite-sized pieces.

In a large non-stick saucepan, heat oil.

Add shallots and cook until soft.

Add garlic and tomatoes; cook, stirring for 1 minute.

Add clam juice, wine, basil, thyme, pepper flakes, pepper and bay leaf.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes; add halibut and simmer 5 minutes.

Add shrimp and scallops and cook 5 minutes more.

Add mussels, cover pan and simmer about 5 minutes until mussels open, discarding any that don't open.

Discard bay leaf.