Bouillabaisse | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
July 9, 2018
1/2 pound mussels
1/2 pound medium-sized shrimp
1/2 pound halibut or cod fillets
1 tsp. virgin olive oil
2 shallots, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 1/2 c. canned Italian plum tomatoes
2 c. clam juice or fish stock
1/2 c. dry white wine
1/2 tsp. dried leaf basil
1/4 tsp. dried leaf thyme
1/4 tsp. hot pepper flakes
Scrub mussels well to rid them of beards and sand; discard any open ones.
Peel and de-vein shrimp and cut halibut into bite-sized pieces.
In a large non-stick saucepan, heat oil.
Add shallots and cook until soft.
Add garlic and tomatoes; cook, stirring for 1 minute.
Add clam juice, wine, basil, thyme, pepper flakes, pepper and bay leaf.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes; add halibut and simmer 5 minutes.
Add shrimp and scallops and cook 5 minutes more.
Add mussels, cover pan and simmer about 5 minutes until mussels open, discarding any that don't open.
Discard bay leaf.