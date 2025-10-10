Bread Pudding
- 6 slices day-old bread, torn into small pieces
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1/2 cup raisins (Optional)
- 2 cups milk
- 3/4 cup white sugar
- 4 large eggs, beaten
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Place bread pieces into an 8-inch square baking dish. Drizzle melted butter over bread and sprinkle raisins over top.
- Whisk milk, sugar, eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla together in a medium mixing bowl until well combined.
- Pour mixture over bread and press gently with a fork until bread is covered and soaked.
- Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and the top springs back when lightly pressed, about 45 minutes.
