Bread Pudding

  • 6 slices day-old bread, torn into small pieces
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 
  • 1/2 cup raisins (Optional)
  • 2 cups milk
  • 3/4 cup white sugar
  • 4 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Place bread pieces into an 8-inch square baking dish. Drizzle melted butter over bread and sprinkle raisins over top.
  3. Whisk milk, sugar, eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla together in a medium mixing bowl until well combined.
  4. Pour mixture over bread and press gently with a fork until bread is covered and soaked.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and the top springs back when lightly pressed, about 45 minutes.
