Breakfast Burrito Bowl
- 4 slices center-cut bacon
- cooking spray
- 2 (8-inch) flour tortillas
- 4 large eggs
- 1/2 cup shredded pepper Jack cheese, divided
- 3/4 teaspoon adobo seasoning, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 avocado, diced
- Gather all ingredients.
- Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 10 minutes, or according to manufacturer’s instructions.
- Line the air fryer basket with aluminum foil. Add bacon slices in a single layer and cook until crispy, about 8 minutes.
- Remove from the air fryer and set aside on a paper towel-lined plate. Reduce temperature to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Spray 2 large ramekins or heatproof bowls with cooking spray, and press one tortilla inside each bowl with the edges coming up and out.
- Crack 2 eggs into each tortilla shell, then top each with 1/4 cup cheese. Sprinkle each with 1/8 teaspoon adobo seasoning and 1/8 teaspoon salt.
- Working with one tortilla bowl at a time, cook in the air fryer until tortillas are crispy, egg whites are set, and yolks are runny, 13 to 15 minutes.
- While tortillas cook, stir together cherry tomatoes, cilantro, scallions, lime juice, remaining 1/2 teaspoon adobo seasoning, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Break bacon into small pieces, and set aside.
- Remove tortillas from bowls and place on a plate. Top bowls evenly with tomato mixture, avocado, and bacon.