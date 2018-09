Breakfast Casserole | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

1 pound sausage

12 eggs

2 c. milk

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. Black pepper

2 c. mild cheddar cheese, shredded

1 medium onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

4-oz. can mushrooms

1 tsp. dry mustard

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

2 stalks celery, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Brown sausage and drain.

Beat eggs and milk together.

Stir in cheese and mushrooms, celery, onion and green pepper.

Add salt, pepper, dry mustard and cayenne pepper.

Break up in bite size pieces six pieces of bread and cover bottom of 9 x 13 glass dish.

Pour mixture over top and refrigerate over night.

Bake for 45 minutes.

Serve with salsa and sour cream.