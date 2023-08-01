YOUR AD HERE »

Breakfast Enchiladas

  • 1 (16 ounce) package frozen hash brown potatoes
  • 1 cup diced cooked ham
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 (4.5 ounce) can diced green chile peppers
  • 1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
  • 1 (28 ounce) can green chile enchilada sauce
  • 8 (10 inch) flour tortillas
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  2. Brown hash browns and ham in 1 tablespoon of oil in a medium skillet over medium high heat. Stir in diced green chilies and 1/2 cup of Cheddar cheese. Cook until cheese has melted.
  3. Coat the bottom of a 9×13 inch baking dish with a small amount of enchilada sauce. Dip each tortilla in remaining sauce, and fill with potato-ham mixture. Roll each as tightly as possible and place in the baking dish, seam side down. Top with remaining sauce and cheese, and cover with tin foil.
  4. Bake, covered, in the preheated oven for approximately 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake for another 10 minutes, or until lightly browned on top. Serve immediately.
