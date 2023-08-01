Breakfast Enchiladas
- 1 (16 ounce) package frozen hash brown potatoes
- 1 cup diced cooked ham
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 (4.5 ounce) can diced green chile peppers
- 1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 (28 ounce) can green chile enchilada sauce
- 8 (10 inch) flour tortillas
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Brown hash browns and ham in 1 tablespoon of oil in a medium skillet over medium high heat. Stir in diced green chilies and 1/2 cup of Cheddar cheese. Cook until cheese has melted.
- Coat the bottom of a 9×13 inch baking dish with a small amount of enchilada sauce. Dip each tortilla in remaining sauce, and fill with potato-ham mixture. Roll each as tightly as possible and place in the baking dish, seam side down. Top with remaining sauce and cheese, and cover with tin foil.
- Bake, covered, in the preheated oven for approximately 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake for another 10 minutes, or until lightly browned on top. Serve immediately.