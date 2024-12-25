Breakfast Skillet Mac and Cheese
- 1 pound breakfast sausage
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1 cup water
- 1 box macaroni and cheese mix, such as Kraft® Macaroni and Cheese
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 4 large eggs
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons sliced green onions
- 1 tablespoon Mexican hot sauce, such as Cholula®
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Heat an ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage and cook, crumbling with a spoon, until browned and no longer pink, about 7 minutes. Add in macaroni, milk, water, and powdered cheese packet and stir, using a wooden spoon to scrape any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is just tender and mixture is thick and creamy, about 10 minutes. Stir in 1 cup cheese. Turn off heat.
- Create 4 wells in the macaroni mixture and crack an egg into each well. Sprinkle remaining cheese around eggs; sprinkle evenly with salt.
- Bake skillet in the preheated oven until whites are just set, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with pepper and green onions and drizzle with hot sauce.
