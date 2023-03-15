 Breakfast Strata | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Breakfast Strata

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 pound sausage, casings removed
  • 2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
  • 8 eggs, beaten
  • 10 cups cubed, day-old bread
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 ½ cups cubed Black Forest ham
  • 1 (10 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons mustard powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons butter, melted
  • 2 teaspoons dried basil
  1. Generously grease a 9×13-inch casserole dish.
  2. Heat a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir sausage until crumbly and completely browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer cooked sausage to the prepared casserole dish.
  3. Cook and stir mushrooms in the same skillet over medium heat until liquid has been released and mushrooms are lightly browned, 5 to 10 minutes; drain.
  4. Mix mushrooms, eggs, bread, milk, Cheddar cheese, ham, spinach, flour, mustard powder, salt, butter, and basil together in a large bowl; pour over sausage. Cover casserole dish and refrigerate, 2 hours to overnight.
  5. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  6. Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted into the center of the strata comes out clean, 60 to 70 minutes.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]