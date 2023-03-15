Breakfast Strata
- 1 pound sausage, casings removed
- 2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
- 8 eggs, beaten
- 10 cups cubed, day-old bread
- 3 cups whole milk
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 ½ cups cubed Black Forest ham
- 1 (10 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons mustard powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons butter, melted
- 2 teaspoons dried basil
- Generously grease a 9×13-inch casserole dish.
- Heat a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir sausage until crumbly and completely browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer cooked sausage to the prepared casserole dish.
- Cook and stir mushrooms in the same skillet over medium heat until liquid has been released and mushrooms are lightly browned, 5 to 10 minutes; drain.
- Mix mushrooms, eggs, bread, milk, Cheddar cheese, ham, spinach, flour, mustard powder, salt, butter, and basil together in a large bowl; pour over sausage. Cover casserole dish and refrigerate, 2 hours to overnight.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted into the center of the strata comes out clean, 60 to 70 minutes.