Breakfast Tortilla Pizza
- 1/2 tablespoon butter, softened
- 1 (10-inch) tortilla
- 3 large eggs
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup total assorted toppings, such as cheese, hot sauce, cooked meat or veggies
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Rub butter along the bottom and sides of a 8 or 9 inch cake pan. Press tortilla down into the buttered pan and against the sides. Crack each egg next to each other on the tortilla. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and add desired toppings evenly on top.
- Bake in the preheated oven until egg whites are set and tortilla has become lightly browned and toasted along the edges and bottom, 13 to 15 minutes.