Broccoli and Tortellini Salad
6 slices bacon
20 ounces fresh cheese-filled tortellini
½ cup mayonnaise
½ cup white sugar
2 teaspoons cider vinegar
3 heads fresh broccoli, cut into florets
1 cup raisins
1 cup sunflower seeds
1 red onion, finely chopped
Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook tortellini in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain, and rinse under cold water.
In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar to make the dressing.
In a large bowl, combine broccoli, tortellini, bacon, raisins, sunflower seeds and red onion. Pour dressing over salad, and toss.
