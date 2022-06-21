Broccoli and Tortellini Salad

6 slices bacon

20 ounces fresh cheese-filled tortellini

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup white sugar

2 teaspoons cider vinegar

3 heads fresh broccoli, cut into florets

1 cup raisins

1 cup sunflower seeds

1 red onion, finely chopped

Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook tortellini in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain, and rinse under cold water.

In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar to make the dressing.

In a large bowl, combine broccoli, tortellini, bacon, raisins, sunflower seeds and red onion. Pour dressing over salad, and toss.