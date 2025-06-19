YOUR AD HERE »

Broccoli Bacon Salad

Recipes

  • 12 slices cooked bacon, crumbled
  • 1 large head broccoli, cut into florets
  • 1 cup raisins
  • 1 small red onion, chopped
  • ¼ cup sunflower seeds

Dressing:

  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • ⅓ cup white sugar or to taste
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Combine bacon, broccoli, raisins, onion, and sunflower seeds in a large bowl.
  3. To make the dressing: Whisk mayonnaise, sugar, and red wine vinegar together in a small bowl until dressing is smooth.
  4. Pour over broccoli mixture and stir to coat.
