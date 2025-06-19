Broccoli Bacon Salad
- 12 slices cooked bacon, crumbled
- 1 large head broccoli, cut into florets
- 1 cup raisins
- 1 small red onion, chopped
- ¼ cup sunflower seeds
Dressing:
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ⅓ cup white sugar or to taste
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- Gather all ingredients.
- Combine bacon, broccoli, raisins, onion, and sunflower seeds in a large bowl.
- To make the dressing: Whisk mayonnaise, sugar, and red wine vinegar together in a small bowl until dressing is smooth.
- Pour over broccoli mixture and stir to coat.
