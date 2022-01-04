Broccoli Casserole with Rice

2 (10 ounce) packages frozen chopped broccoli

2 (10.75 ounce) cans condensed cream of mushroom soup

2 cups instant rice

¾ cup chopped onion

¼ cup butter

1 (16 ounce) jar process cheese sauce

salt to taste

ground black pepper to taste

Cook rice as directed on box.

Saute onions in margarine until done.

Cook broccoli as directed on package and drain.

Mix together broccoli, soup, rice, onion, butter or margarine, and cheese.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Place in a 9 by 13 inch oven proof dish.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).