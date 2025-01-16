YOUR AD HERE »

Broccoli Cauliflower Casserole

  • 2 cups broccoli
  • 2 cups cauliflower
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • ½ cup chopped onion 
  • ½ cup butter, melted
  • 1 (15 ounce) package seasoned croutons, crushed
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Place broccoli and cauliflower in separate saucepans, cover with water, and bring to a boil; cook until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain and arrange in an 11×7-inch baking dish.
  3. Beat eggs in a bowl until creamy. Stir in 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, and onion; pour over vegetables. Pour melted butter on top and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese. Scatter crushed croutons evenly on top.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until browned and bubbling, about 40 minutes.
