 Broccoli Cheddar Soup | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1/4 cup butter, cubed
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1-1/2 cups 2% milk
  • 3/4 cup chicken broth
  • 1 cup cooked chopped fresh or frozen broccoli
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • In a small saucepan, saute onion in butter until tender. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper until blended; gradually add milk and broth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.
  • Add broccoli. Cook and stir until heated through. Remove from the heat; stir in cheese until melted.
Entertainment
See more

[placeholder]