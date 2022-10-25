Broccoli Cheddar Soup
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1/4 cup butter, cubed
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1-1/2 cups 2% milk
- 3/4 cup chicken broth
- 1 cup cooked chopped fresh or frozen broccoli
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- In a small saucepan, saute onion in butter until tender. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper until blended; gradually add milk and broth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.
- Add broccoli. Cook and stir until heated through. Remove from the heat; stir in cheese until melted.