Broccoli Cheese Casserole
- ½ cup uncooked long-grain rice
- 6 slices bacon
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 (10 ounce) package chopped frozen broccoli, thawed
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1 cup milk
- 1 (16 ounce) jar processed cheese sauce
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- In a saucepan bring 1 cup water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
- Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside. Saute onions in bacon drippings over medium heat.
- In a 9×13 inch baking dish combine cooked rice, bacon, onions, broccoli, soup, milk and cheese sauce.
- Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until golden brown.
