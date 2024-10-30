YOUR AD HERE »

Broccoli Cheese Casserole

  • ½ cup uncooked long-grain rice
  • 6 slices bacon
  • 1 large onion, chopped 
  • 1 (10 ounce) package chopped frozen broccoli, thawed
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 (16 ounce) jar processed cheese sauce
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. In a saucepan bring 1 cup water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
  3. Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside. Saute onions in bacon drippings over medium heat.
  4. In a 9×13 inch baking dish combine cooked rice, bacon, onions, broccoli, soup, milk and cheese sauce.
  5. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until golden brown.
