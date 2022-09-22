Broccoli Chowder

3 cups fresh broccoli florets

2 cups diced peeled potatoes

2 cups water

1/3 cup sliced green onions

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

In a large saucepan, combine the first 6 ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 12-14 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Meanwhile, in another saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour and nutmeg until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir into vegetable mixture; heat through. Sprinkle with cheese.