Broccoli Chowder
3 cups fresh broccoli florets
2 cups diced peeled potatoes
2 cups water
1/3 cup sliced green onions
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 cups whole milk
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
In a large saucepan, combine the first 6 ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 12-14 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Meanwhile, in another saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour and nutmeg until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir into vegetable mixture; heat through. Sprinkle with cheese.
