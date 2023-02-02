 Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole | TheFencePost.com
Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole

  • 2 cups water
  • 2 cups uncooked instant rice
  • 2 (10 ounce) cans chunk chicken, drained
  • 1 (16 ounce) package frozen chopped broccoli
  • 1 pound processed cheese food, cubed
  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 1 cup milk
  • ¼ cup butter, cubed
  • 1 small white onion, chopped
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan; stir in instant rice, cover, and remove from heat. Let stand for 5 minutes.
  3. Mix prepared rice, chicken, broccoli, processed cheese, condensed mushroom soup, condensed chicken soup, milk, butter, and onion in a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted, about 30 to 35 minutes. Stir halfway through cooking to help cheese melt evenly.
