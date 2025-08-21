YOUR AD HERE »

Broccoli Salad

  • ½ pound bacon
  • 2 heads fresh broccoli, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 small red onion, sliced into bite-sized pieces
  • ¾ cup raisins
  • ¾ cup sliced almonds
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • ½ cup white sugar 
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Place bacon in a deep skillet and cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown, 7 to 10 minutes; drain, cool, and crumble.
  3. Combine bacon, broccoli, onion, raisins, and almonds together in a bowl; mix well.
  4. To prepare the dressing: Mix mayonnaise, sugar, and vinegar together until smooth.
  5. Stir into the salad.
  6. Let chill before serving, if desired.
