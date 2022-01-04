Broccoli with Lemon Butter Sauce

¼ cup butter or margarine

¼ cup water

1 lemon, juiced

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

salt and pepper to taste

1 (16 ounce) package frozen broccoli florets

In a large skillet, combine the butter, water, lemon juice, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper.

Bring to a simmer over medium heat.

Add the broccoli to the pan, stir to coat, and cover with a lid.

Cook for 10 to 15 minutes over medium-low heat, stirring once, until broccoli is tender but still bright green.

Serve warm, or refrigerate and serve cold.