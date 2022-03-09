Broiled Lobster Tails

2 whole lobster tails

½ cup butter, melted

½ teaspoon ground paprika

salt to taste

ground white pepper, to taste

1 lemon – cut into wedges, for garnish

Place lobster tails on a baking sheet. With a sharp knife or kitchen shears, carefully cut top side of lobster shells lengthwise. Pull apart shells slightly, and season meat with equal amounts butter, paprika, salt, and white pepper.

Broil lobster tails until lightly browned and lobster meat is opaque, about 5 to 10 minutes. Garnish with lemon wedges to serve.