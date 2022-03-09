Broiled Lobster Tails
2 whole lobster tails
½ cup butter, melted
½ teaspoon ground paprika
salt to taste
ground white pepper, to taste
1 lemon – cut into wedges, for garnish
Place lobster tails on a baking sheet. With a sharp knife or kitchen shears, carefully cut top side of lobster shells lengthwise. Pull apart shells slightly, and season meat with equal amounts butter, paprika, salt, and white pepper.
Broil lobster tails until lightly browned and lobster meat is opaque, about 5 to 10 minutes. Garnish with lemon wedges to serve.
