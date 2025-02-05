Brown Sugar Smokies
- 1 pound bacon
- 1 (16 ounce) package little smokie sausages
- 1 cup brown sugar, or to taste
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Cut bacon slices into thirds and wrap each strip around a sausage. Secure the wrapped sausages on wooden skewers, several to a skewer. Arrange the skewers on a baking sheet and sprinkle them liberally with brown sugar.
- Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is crisp and the brown sugar is melted, about 20 minutes.
