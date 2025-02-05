YOUR AD HERE »

Brown Sugar Smokies

  • 1 pound bacon
  • 1 (16 ounce) package little smokie sausages
  • 1 cup brown sugar, or to taste
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Cut bacon slices into thirds and wrap each strip around a sausage. Secure the wrapped sausages on wooden skewers, several to a skewer. Arrange the skewers on a baking sheet and sprinkle them liberally with brown sugar.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is crisp and the brown sugar is melted, about 20 minutes.
