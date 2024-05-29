Brownie-Mallow Bars
- 1 (19.8 ounce) package brownie mix
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- ¼ cup water
- 2 eggs
- 1 (10.5 ounce) package miniature marshmallows
- 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 ½ cups crispy rice cereal
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Mix brownie mix, oil, water, and eggs in a large bowl until smooth; spread into prepared baking dish.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 28 to 30 minutes. Sprinkle marshmallows over brownie and continue baking until slightly melted, about 3 minutes more. Remove from oven and cool completely.
- Heat chocolate chips, peanut butter, and butter in a saucepan over low heat; cook and stir until smooth. Remove from heat and stir in rice cereal. Spread over cooled brownies. Refrigerate until firm; slice brownies to serve.
Trending - Recipes