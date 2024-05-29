YOUR AD HERE »

Brownie-Mallow Bars

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 (19.8 ounce) package brownie mix
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • ¼ cup water
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) package miniature marshmallows
  • 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup peanut butter
  • 1 tablespoon butter 
  • 1 ½ cups crispy rice cereal
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  2. Mix brownie mix, oil, water, and eggs in a large bowl until smooth; spread into prepared baking dish.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 28 to 30 minutes. Sprinkle marshmallows over brownie and continue baking until slightly melted, about 3 minutes more. Remove from oven and cool completely.
  4. Heat chocolate chips, peanut butter, and butter in a saucepan over low heat; cook and stir until smooth. Remove from heat and stir in rice cereal. Spread over cooled brownies. Refrigerate until firm; slice brownies to serve.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]