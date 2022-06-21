Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

1 (16 ounce) package uncooked rotini pasta

½ cup mayonnaise

1 cup chunky blue cheese dressing

½ cup buffalo wing sauce

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 pound frozen cooked chicken strips, defrosted and diced

½ cup red bell pepper, diced

½ cup green bell pepper, diced

1 cup red onion, diced

Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the rotini, and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain well in a colander set in the sink.

Stir together the mayonnaise, blue cheese dressing, buffalo wing sauce, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add the chicken, bell peppers, red onion, and cooked pasta and toss to coat with the dressing. Cover and chill at least 1 hour in the refrigerator before serving.