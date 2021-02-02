Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza

3 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves – cooked and cubed

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 (2 ounce) bottle hot sauce

1 (8 ounce) bottle blue cheese salad dressing

1 (16 inch) prepared pizza crust

1 (8 ounce) package shredded mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

In a medium bowl combine the cubed chicken, melted butter and hot sauce.

Mix well.

Spread whole bottle of salad dressing over crust, then top with chicken mixture and sprinkle with shredded cheese.

Bake in preheated oven until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly, about 5 to 10 minutes.

Let set a few minutes before slicing, and serve.