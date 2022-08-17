Buffalo Wing Potatoes

4 pounds large Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 medium sweet yellow pepper, chopped

1 small red onion, chopped

1/2 cup Buffalo wing sauce

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Optional toppings: Crumbled cooked bacon, sliced green onions and sour cream

Place potatoes, yellow pepper and red onion in a 6-qt. slow cooker. Add Buffalo wing sauce; stir to coat. Cook, covered, on low 6 hours or until potatoes are tender, stirring halfway through. Stir potato mixture; sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook until cheese is melted, about 15 minutes.

Transfer to a serving bowl. If desired, top with bacon, green onions and sour cream.