Buffalo Wing Potatoes
4 pounds large Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 medium sweet yellow pepper, chopped
1 small red onion, chopped
1/2 cup Buffalo wing sauce
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Optional toppings: Crumbled cooked bacon, sliced green onions and sour cream
Place potatoes, yellow pepper and red onion in a 6-qt. slow cooker. Add Buffalo wing sauce; stir to coat. Cook, covered, on low 6 hours or until potatoes are tender, stirring halfway through. Stir potato mixture; sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook until cheese is melted, about 15 minutes.
Transfer to a serving bowl. If desired, top with bacon, green onions and sour cream.
Cheesy Bacon Ranch Potato Stuffing
3-1/3 cups cubed potato dinner rolls
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User