Butter Brickle Frozen Delight

  • 1 ¼ cups graham cracker crumbs
  • ⅓ cup butter, melted 
  • ¼ cup white sugar
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup quick cooking oats
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup butter, melted 
  • ¾ cup chopped pecans
  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese
  • 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 (12 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 1 (12 ounce) jar caramel topping
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Combine graham cracker crumbs, 1/3 cup melted butter, and white sugar in a medium bowl until well mixed. Press into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until set, about 6 minutes. Cool completely.
  4. Raise the oven temperature to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
  5. Combine flour, oats, brown sugar, 1/2 cup melted butter, and pecans in a large bowl until well mixed. Lightly pat onto a baking sheet.
  6. Bake in the preheated oven until light brown, 10 to 15 minutes. Crumble while still hot. Cool completely.
  7. Beat cream cheese in a large mixing bowl until smooth. Beat in condensed milk until well blended. Fold in whipped topping.
  8. Spread 1/2 of the cream cheese mixture over the crust in the springform pan. Sprinkle 1/2 of the oat crumbles over the cream cheese mixture, and spread 1/2 of the caramel sauce over that. Repeat layers. Freeze until firm, at least 4 hours. Remove pan sides and serve cold.
