Buttermilk Biscuits

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 7 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled in freezer and cut into thin slices 
  • ¾ cup cold buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons buttermilk for brushing
  1. Gather the ingredients. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.
  2. Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. Add cold butter slices and cut into the flour with a pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
  3. Make a well in the center of the mixture. Pour cold buttermilk into the well and stir gently until just combined. Turn dough onto a floured work surface and pat it together into a rectangle.
  4. Fold the rectangle in thirds. Turn dough a half turn, gather any crumbs, and flatten back into a rectangle. Repeat twice more, folding and pressing the dough a total of three times.
  5. Roll dough on a floured surface to about 1/2 inch thick. Use a 2 1/2-inch round biscuit cutter to cut biscuits. Reroll any scraps to cut more biscuits; you should get 12 total.
  6. Transfer biscuits to the prepared baking sheet. Press an indent into the top of each biscuit with your thumb. Brush buttermilk over the tops.
  7. Bake in the preheated oven until biscuits are flaky and golden brown, about 15 minutes. Enjoy!
