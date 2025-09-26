Butternut Squash Soup
- 1 ½ tablespoons butter
- ½ onion, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- ½ butternut squash – peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 4 cups chicken broth
- ½ cube chicken bouillon
- 1 pinch ground cumin
- 1 pinch ground allspice
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and thyme and sauté until onion has softened, about 5 minutes. Add squash and chicken broth; bring to a simmer, then cook until squash is tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Crumble bouillon into the soup. Season with cumin, allspice, salt, and pepper, then remove from heat.
- Working in batches, pour soup into a blender, filling no more than halfway. Hold the lid in place with a kitchen towel, then carefully start the blender using a few quick pulses to get the soup moving before leaving it on to purée. Pour soup into a serving bowl. Alternately, you can use a stick blender and purée the soup in the pot.
