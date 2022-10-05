Buttery Cornbread

2/3 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs, room temperature

1-2/3 cups 2% milk

2-1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup cornmeal

4-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Combine eggs and milk. Combine flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with egg mixture.

Pour into a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake 22-27 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cut into squares; serve warm.