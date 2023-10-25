YOUR AD HERE »

Cabbage Roll Casserole

Recipes Recipes |

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 3 ½ pounds chopped cabbage
  • 1 (29 ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup uncooked white rice
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 (14 ounce) cans beef broth
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and gather all ingredients.
  2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.
  3. Combine cabbage, tomato sauce, onion, rice, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Stir in cooked ground beef. Pour mixture into a 9×13-inch baking dish, then pour beef broth over top.
  4. Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour.
  5. Stir, re-cover, and bake until cabbage is tender and rice is done, 20 to 30 minutes more.
  6. Serve hot and enjoy!
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]