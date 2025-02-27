YOUR AD HERE »

Caesar Potato Casserole

Recipes |

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 4 cups whole milk
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 3 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and sliced 1/8-inch thick
  • 1 cup thinly sliced onion
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • chopped fresh chives, for garnish
  • cracked black pepper, for garnish
  1. Gather all ingredients. 
  2. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  3. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds. Stir in flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook, whisking constantly, until thickened and bubbly, then continue to cook and whisk 2 minutes more. Whisk in lemon zest and lemon juice. Remove from heat.
  4. Line bottom of prepared dish with 1/3 of potato slices; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, followed by 1/3 of onion slices, 1/3 of Parmesan cheese, and top with 1/3 of sauce. Repeat layers once more. Finally top with remaining potatoes, salt, and pepper, followed by remaining onion slices, and sauce.
  5. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese. 
  6. Bake, uncovered, until potatoes are tender and top is golden brown, 50 to 60 minutes. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes before serving.
  7. Garnish with chives and/or cracked black pepper.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]