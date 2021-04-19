Cajun Eggplant and Shrimp Skillet

1 medium eggplant, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 celery ribs, diced

1 medium onion, diced

1 small green pepper, seeded and diced

3 plum tomatoes, diced

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon pepper

12 ounces uncooked shell-on shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined

1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs

1-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Place eggplant in a large saucepan; add water to cover.

Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until tender, 3-4 minutes. Drain.

Preheat oven to 350°.

In an ovenproof skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat.

Add celery, onion and green pepper; saute until tender, about 5 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium; stir in tomatoes and eggplant.

Saute 5 minutes.

Stir in seasonings.

Add shrimp and bread crumbs; saute 5 minutes longer, stirring well.

Bake 30 minutes.

Remove skillet from oven; top with cheese. Bake 5 minutes more.