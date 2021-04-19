Cajun Eggplant and Shrimp Skillet
1 medium eggplant, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 celery ribs, diced
1 medium onion, diced
1 small green pepper, seeded and diced
3 plum tomatoes, diced
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon pepper
12 ounces uncooked shell-on shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined
1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs
1-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
Place eggplant in a large saucepan; add water to cover.
Bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until tender, 3-4 minutes. Drain.
Preheat oven to 350°.
In an ovenproof skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat.
Add celery, onion and green pepper; saute until tender, about 5 minutes.
Reduce heat to medium; stir in tomatoes and eggplant.
Saute 5 minutes.
Stir in seasonings.
Add shrimp and bread crumbs; saute 5 minutes longer, stirring well.
Bake 30 minutes.
Remove skillet from oven; top with cheese. Bake 5 minutes more.
