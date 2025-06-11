YOUR AD HERE »

Candied Bacon

  • ¼ cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 pound thick-cut bacon
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Mix brown sugar, rice vinegar, maple syrup, and black pepper in a small bowl.
  3. Place bacon slices on a cooling rack set over a baking sheet.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, turn slices, and bake another 5 minutes.
  5. Remove bacon and brush both sides with brown sugar mixture.
  6. Return bacon to the oven and bake another 5 minutes.
  7. Repeat basting every 5 minutes until bacon is browned and crisp, about 35 minutes.
