Candied Sweet Potatoes
- 6 yellow-fleshed sweet potatoes
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- ½ cup butter
- ½ cup water
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Place a steamer basket in a large pot and bring 2 inches of water to a boil. Place whole sweet potatoes in the steamer basket and cover. Cook until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain and cool.
- Peel and slice sweet potatoes lengthwise into 1/2-inch slices. Place in a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Melt brown sugar, butter, water, and salt in a small saucepan over medium heat. When the sauce is bubbly and sugar is dissolved, pour over the potatoes.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour, occasionally basting the potatoes with the brown sugar sauce.