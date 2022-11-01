 Candied Sweet Potatoes | TheFencePost.com
Candied Sweet Potatoes

  • 6 yellow-fleshed sweet potatoes
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • ½ cup butter
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Place a steamer basket in a large pot and bring 2 inches of water to a boil. Place whole sweet potatoes in the steamer basket and cover. Cook until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain and cool.
  3. Peel and slice sweet potatoes lengthwise into 1/2-inch slices. Place in a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  4. Melt brown sugar, butter, water, and salt in a small saucepan over medium heat. When the sauce is bubbly and sugar is dissolved, pour over the potatoes.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour, occasionally basting the potatoes with the brown sugar sauce.
