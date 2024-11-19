YOUR AD HERE »

Candied Yams

  • 1 (29 ounce) can sweet potatoes, drained
  • ¼ cup butter, cut into pieces 
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 1 ½ cups miniature marshmallows
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
  2. Place drained sweet potatoes in a medium baking dish. Distribute butter pieces evenly over the sweet potatoes.
  3. Sprinkle with brown sugar. Layer with miniature marshmallows.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until sweet potatoes are tender and marshmallows have melted, about 20 to 25 minutes.
