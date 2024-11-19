Candied Yams
- 1 (29 ounce) can sweet potatoes, drained
- ¼ cup butter, cut into pieces
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 ½ cups miniature marshmallows
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Place drained sweet potatoes in a medium baking dish. Distribute butter pieces evenly over the sweet potatoes.
- Sprinkle with brown sugar. Layer with miniature marshmallows.
- Bake in the preheated oven until sweet potatoes are tender and marshmallows have melted, about 20 to 25 minutes.