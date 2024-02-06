Cannoli alla Siciliana (Sicilian Cannoli)
Filling:
- 2 pounds sheep’s milk ricotta cheese
- 1 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar
- ¼ cup mixed peel
- 1 ½ ounces dark chocolate, finely chopped
Cannoli Shells:
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 3 tablespoons dry Marsala wine, or more to taste
- 1 tablespoon butter, softened
- 1 tablespoon white sugar
- 2 teaspoons vinegar, or more to taste
- corn oil for frying
Topping:
- 3 tablespoons chopped pistachio nuts
- 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar, or to taste
- Beat ricotta cheese and 1 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar together in a bowl until smooth. Stir in mixed peel and chocolate. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours.
- Mix flour, Marsala wine, butter, sugar, and vinegar together in a bowl to make cannoli dough. Wrap in plastic wrap; let rest for 30 minutes.
- Knead dough on a lightly floured work surface until smooth. Roll to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut into twenty 4-inch squares. Wrap each square around a metal tubular mold, overlapping ends and dabbing with warm water to seal.
- Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Lower some cannoli molds into the hot oil; cook until shells are golden and crisp, about 10 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining cannoli molds. Cool briefly; twist molds carefully to remove shells. Let shells cool completely, about 15 minutes.
- Fill cooled cannoli shells with ricotta filling using a spoon or piping bag. Arrange cannoli on a serving platter. Garnish with pistachios; sprinkle 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar on top.