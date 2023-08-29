YOUR AD HERE »

Caprese Pasta Salad

  • 1 (16 ounce) package fusilli pasta
  • 1 cup fresh basil leaves
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese
  • ¼ cup pine nuts, toasted (Optional)
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into strips
  • salt and pepper to taste
  1. Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the fusilli, and return to a boil. Cook the pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain.
  2. Place basil, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, pine nuts, and garlic into a blender or food processor; cover and chop to a coarse paste. Add the olive oil in a slow, steady stream. Continue processing until a soft paste has formed. Set pesto aside.
  3. Combine the cooked pasta, tomatoes, 3 tablespoons Parmesan, mozzarella, and pesto in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Cover bowl, refrigerate to chill for 45 minutes, and serve.
