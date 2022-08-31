Caprese Salad with Grilled Flank Steak

2 medium tomatoes, diced

1 (4 ounce) ball fresh mozzarella, cut into 1-inch cubes

¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh basil

2 cloves garlic, minced, divided

41 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 pound flank steak

salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 (6.5 ounce) bag butter lettuce mix

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, or to taste

Mix tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, 1 clove minced garlic, and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a bowl; toss to coat. Cover bowl and refrigerate.

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

Place steak in a large resealable bag; add 1 clove minced garlic, 1 tablespoon olive oil, salt, and pepper. Seal the bag and distribute the oil mixture over the steak.

When the grill is preheated, cook steak to your desired degree of doneness, about 5 minutes per side for medium. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C). Let stand for 5 minutes before thinly slicing across the grain.

Divide lettuce onto 4 serving plates. Drizzle 1 1/2 teaspoons each balsamic vinegar and olive oil onto each lettuce portion. Divide steak and tomato mixture evenly between the salads.