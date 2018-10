6 apples

14-oz. Package caraml

2 tbsp. milk

Toppings

Push a craft stick into the top of each apple.

Microwave carmel and milk for two minutes, stirring once.

Roll each apple in caramel until well coated.

Press toppings on while caramel is still warm.

Put apples on buttered baking sheet.

Eat with a fork and knife from the stick.