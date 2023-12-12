YOUR AD HERE »

Caramel Chocolate Corn

  • 16 cups popped popcorn
  • 1 cup roasted peanuts
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup butter
  • ¼ cup light corn syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup milk chocolate chips
  • 1 teaspoon shortening
  • Grease cookie sheets.
  • Place popcorn and peanuts in a paper bag. Set aside.
  • In a microwave safe bowl, combine sugar, butter, corn syrup, vanilla and salt. Microwave 4 minutes, until bubbly. Stir in baking soda. Pour over popcorn mixture and shake bag to coat.
  • Roll down edges of bag and place bag in microwave. Heat for 2 minutes, shaking three times to mix. Spread mixture onto prepared sheets to cool.
  • In a microwave safe bowl, combine chocolate and shortening. Microwave 90 seconds, stirring once, until melted. Drizzle over popcorn mixture. Let cool before serving.
