Caramels
- 1 pint heavy whipping cream
- 2 cups white sugar
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup corn syrup
- 1 cup evaporated milk
- 1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract
- Grease a 12×15-inch pan; set aside. Attach a candy thermometer to a medium-size pot.
- Place whipping cream, white sugar, brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, and evaporated milk into the prepared pot. Cook and stir mixture over medium heat until temperature reaches 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Remove the pot from heat.
- Stir in vanilla. Pour mixture into the prepared pan; let cool completely.
- Cut caramel into 60 small squares.
- Wrap them in waxed paper for storage.