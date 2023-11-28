YOUR AD HERE »

Caramels

  • 1 pint heavy whipping cream
  • 2 cups white sugar
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 cup butter
  • 1 cup corn syrup
  • 1 cup evaporated milk
  • 1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract
  • Grease a 12×15-inch pan; set aside. Attach a candy thermometer to a medium-size pot.
  • Place whipping cream, white sugar, brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, and evaporated milk into the prepared pot. Cook and stir mixture over medium heat until temperature reaches 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Remove the pot from heat.
  • Stir in vanilla. Pour mixture into the prepared pan; let cool completely.
  • Cut caramel into 60 small squares.
  • Wrap them in waxed paper for storage.
