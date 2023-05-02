 Carne Asada al Cilantro | TheFencePost.com
Carne Asada al Cilantro

  • ½ cup dark Mexican beer
  • ¼ cup avocado oil
  • ½ white onion, cut into large wedges
  • 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 pounds beef skirt steak
  1. Combine beer, oil, onion, cilantro, onion, cilantro, salt, and pepper in a blender; blend until cilantro marinade is smooth.
  2. Place steak in a large resealable plastic bag and pour cilantro marinade on top. Seal bag and shake to fully cover meat with the marinade. Refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight.
  3. Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate with avocado oil. Grill the meat, turning over once, about 3 minutes per side for medium rare.
