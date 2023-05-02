Carne Asada al Cilantro
- ½ cup dark Mexican beer
- ¼ cup avocado oil
- ½ white onion, cut into large wedges
- 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- salt and pepper to taste
- 2 pounds beef skirt steak
- Combine beer, oil, onion, cilantro, onion, cilantro, salt, and pepper in a blender; blend until cilantro marinade is smooth.
- Place steak in a large resealable plastic bag and pour cilantro marinade on top. Seal bag and shake to fully cover meat with the marinade. Refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight.
- Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate with avocado oil. Grill the meat, turning over once, about 3 minutes per side for medium rare.