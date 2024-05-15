YOUR AD HERE »

Carne Asada Marinade

Recipes Recipes |

Marinade:

  • ¾ cup orange juice
  • ½ cup lemon juice
  • ⅓ cup lime juice
  • 1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped
  • ½ cup soy sauce
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon ground paprika
  • 1 tablespoon ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped canned chipotle pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • ½ cup olive oil

Carne Asada:

  • 3 pounds flank steak
  1. Combine orange juice, lemon juice, and lime juice for marinade in a large glass or ceramic bowl. Add cilantro, soy sauce, garlic, chili powder, cumin, paprika, black pepper, chipotle pepper, and oregano; stir to combine.
  2. Slowly whisk in olive oil until well combined. Remove 1 cup of the marinade and place in a small bowl; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for use after the steak is cooked.
  3. Place steak between two sheets of heavy plastic (resealable freezer bags work well) on a solid, level surface. Firmly pound steak with the smooth side of a meat mallet to a thickness of 1/4 inch.
  4. After pounding, poke steak all over with a fork. Place steak in the marinade in the large bowl, cover, and marinate in the refrigerator for 24 hours.
  5. When ready to cook, preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil the grate.
  6. Remove steak from the marinade and shake off excess. Discard the remaining marinade.
  7. Cook steak on the preheated grill to desired doneness, about 5 minutes per side for medium-rare.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]